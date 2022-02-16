Richa Chadha pays tribute to late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri: He will always be alive through his music

Love and tributes have been pouring in for late singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri, who died at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 69. From Bollywood celebrities to the common man, everyone is remembering him for his numerous compositions. Many also reached at his residence to pay their last respects. Actress Richa Chadha, last seen in The Great Indian Murder, also paid her tribute. She was seen talking to Pinkvilla and said that the legendary singer will always live through his music.

The actress said, “It’s been a tough month actually. We lost Lata Mangeshkar ji, then the Bengali singer who died yesterday. She was also a legend and today this. Last night Deep Sidhu died in a car accident. So, its quiet traumatic. But for Bappi Lahiri I feel his music will live on. He truly made some really good international tracks. My deepest condolence to his family and he will always be alive through his music.” Bappi Lahiri died because of obstructive sleep apnea.

Bappi Lahiri had been ailing for some time with multiple health issues. Actor Akshay Kumar said Bappi Lahiri's “voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me”.

Watch the video here:

Ajay Devgn said, “his music had an edge”, and praised him for introducing a “more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer”. Bappi Lahiri has been known for giving several iconic numbers which included Chalte Chalte, Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi, Tamma Tamma Loge, De De Pyaar De, etc.

