Richa Chadha is 'at peace' in her abode as she shares an adorable photo with her kitty Jugni; Take a look

Richa Chadha is extremely fond of her cats; she loves spending time with them and her latest picture is proof of the same.
Mumbai
Richa Chadha is 'at peace' in her abode as she shares an adorable photo with her kitty Jugni; Take a look
Richa Chadha, who is currently involved in a legal battle with Kangana Ranaut has shared a gorgeous picture of her along with her kitty, Jugni. The Masaan actor is an active social media user; she often shares pictures and videos with her cats Jugni and Kamli. Richa also shares cute selfies, videos and throwback pictures with beau Ali Fazal. The actress is extremely fond of her cats; she loves spending time with them. Richa is actively involved with organisations which actively work towards providing a better life for animals.

In the latest picture, Richa Chadha can be seen peacefully lying on a couch with her cat, Jugni. While sharing the adorable picture, she wrote, ‘at peace’.

at peace

A few days back, the actress has shared a throwback picture of her from one of her photoshoots. Along with the picture, Richa has listed out the activities which she has been doing amid the lockdown. Her post was captioned as, “In this lockdown...

I have :

Been working out,

Been boxing ,

Been learning a stick martial art form,

Been Learning a new form a belly dance,

Been Learning how to cook,

Been Meditating,

Been Writing a script,

Been Writing a book,

Let go of toxic friends,

Been starting a production studio ...

Reminder post, that I am an actor, not a revolutionary... wondering why the situations in my life are forcing me to be called one....”

Further, Richa Chadha was last seen in Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer Panga.  The actress has done several hit films like Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Main Aur Charles and more.

Credits :Richa Chadha Instagram

