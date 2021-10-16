Richa Chadha pens sweet birthday wish for ‘best human’ Ali Fazal; See here

To mark her partner Ali Fazal's birthday, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful reel. The actress also penned a birthday note for him and said he is the one person with whom she can converse without words even in a room full of people. Sharing a short clip, the Fukrey actress wrote, “You know, that one person with whom you lock eyes and can converse without words even in a room full of people? That. @alifazal9 Happiest birthday to the best human am gonna get back to not using language.”

Earlier today, Richa surprised Ali as she landed on the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor is currently shooting for Khufiya and Richa decided to be with him on his special day. She took a flight to Delhi and surprised her beau and it was indeed a happy celebration for the lovebirds. The couple’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a long time. Speaking about their wedding plans, Ali had told Bombay Times in an interview, “Once things settle down and when the time is right, hopefully, we will come back and the new world will celebrate with us. I don’t know what kind of wedding celebration it will be now, given the new norms, but let’s see.”

On the work front, Richa will be seen in Six Suspects, Inside Edge S3. On other hand, Ali has a big Hollywood release where he will be seen with Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile.