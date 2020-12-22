Richa Chadha raises the heat in new song Taaza released from her upcoming film Shakeela; Watch

Crooned by singer Prakriti Kakar, Saheb Khan and Veer Samarth, the song shows the successful journey of Shakeela. In the song, Richa Chadha is seen in a retro look.

The makers of Shakeela starring Richa Chadha have released the new song Taaza from the film. Richa looks super glamorous as she is seen oozing oomph in the music video. Based on the true story of South Indian actress Shakeela, the film is directed by Indrajit Lankesh and will be released on 25 December 2020. Richa Chadha will be essaying the titular role of Shakeela and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the lead role.

Crooned by singer Prakriti Kakar, Saheb Khan, and Veer Samarth, the song shows the successful journey of Shakeela. In the song, Richa Chadha is seen in a retro look and performs a belly dance. The music video showcases how her stardom was rising after back to back to hits. Not many know that South Indian actress Shakeela had given 150 box office hits in a row. Saheb Khan and Kumar have written the song.

Listen to the song here:

The film will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This will be the first film to release in over 1000 screens post lockdown. The film will be produced and presented by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production. The film will also star Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai. The trailer has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

The film is a biopic of actress Shakeela who was known as an adult star in the industry and was very popular during the 90s and early 2000s. Apart from this Richa Chadha will be next seen in a short film titled 55km/sec directed by Arati Kadav. The short film is an emotional tale of 20 minutes.

Also Read: Shakeela Trailer: Richa Chadha goes all out in controversial flick, Pankaj Tripathi amps up the drama

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YOUTUBE

Share your comment ×