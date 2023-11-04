Richa Chadha REACTS to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being trolled for Paris Fashion Week look: 'Jalte hain log unse'

Richa Chadha has made a name for herself in Bollywood through her talent and hard work. She is also known for speaking her mind all the time. In a recent interview, the Fukrey 3 actress spoke about the recent time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled. Richa praised Aish and shared her thoughts on how to deal with trolling.

Richa Chadha talks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an interview with Jist, Richa Chadha was asked about her views on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting trolled for her Paris Fashion Week look. In response, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress said, "Jalte hain log unse (people are jealous of her)." Richa then praised Aishwarya and said, "Sabse khoobsurat mahila hai wo Hindustan ke history ki aajtak ki or mujhe lagta hai unme bohat discipline hai or wo kaafi graceful hai. (She is the most beautiful woman in India's history so far and I feel she is disciplined and very graceful)."

Richa also said that one has never heard of Aishwarya bitching about people or saying bad things. When asked about how can one deal with trolls, she said: "kyun tumhe deal karna hai bhai?" (Why do you have to deal with them?") She said that one shouldn't be bothered by such trolls as they are mostly jobless.

Richa Chadha speaks about Ali Fazal

In the same interview, Richa spoke about how she doesn't watch her husband Ali Fazal's popular web series Mirzapur. She said that the show is "very violent" for her and she only watches Ali's scenes.

Workwise, Richa was recently seen in the comedy film Fukrey 3 where she reprised her role as Bholi Punjaban. She will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period web series Heera Mandi. In 2021, Richa and Ali also started their own production house called Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film is called Girls Will Be Girls.

