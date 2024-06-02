Richa Chadha recalls dressing 'sexy and hot' after Gangs of Wasseypur role: 'Didn't want people to see me as middle-aged woman'

Richa Chadha, who is all set to embrace motherhood very soon, was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In a recent interview, the actress took a trip down memory lane to the time she faced challenges in breaking the stereotypes set after her role in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Recalling the time, Richa shared that she intentionally used to dress attractively so that people don't think of her as a middle-aged woman.

Richa Chadha on dressing 'sexy and hot' after Gangs of Wasseypur role

Richa Chadha played the role of Nigma in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Talking to Instant Bollywood, she said she would dress sexily at award shows to make people understand that she is not like her character in Gangs of Wasseypur.

The mom-to-be said, "I would just see how people are responding. For instance, after my Gangs of Wasseypur character got really popular, I made sure I dressed sexy and hot for events and awards so that people would know what I really look like and not like a middle-aged village woman. Those are the strategies that I adopted. Stereotyping happens with everyone, but eventually, you get the people who understand who you are. I never thought I would do a song with Bhansali Saheb ten years into my career."

Richa Chadha says her pregnancy has been lucky for Ali Fazal

During an interview with Filmygyan, she shared that pregnancy has certainly been very lucky for her husband, Ali Fazal. She continued that suddenly, he signed 4-5 films and then got a lot of international auditions and queries from abroad. "It was quite interesting for me to see. Actually, it's a blessing, you can't plan these things, when it happens, it happens," Chadha said.

Richa Chadha in Heeramandi

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, she had a short screen time but won the hearts of the audience with her role of Lajjo. A few days ago, she shared pictures of her look test from the series.

Apart from her, Manisha Koirala was seen as Mallikajaan. Sonakshi Sinha played the role of the prime antagonist, Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in the role of Bibbojaan, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb. On the other hand, Taha Shah Badussha was in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

