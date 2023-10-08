Richa Chadha recalls facing severe knee injury on set; reveals how no one had 'sympathy in their eyes'

Actors often experience cuts, burns, bruises, and sometimes even life-threatening injuries when they perform action scenes. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others have faced serious injuries during their careers. Recently, actress Richa Chadha who was last seen in the recently released film Fukrey 3, also talked about a severe knee injury she suffered while doing a stunt in one of her films. She explained that the lack of safety measures and support made her decide not to subject her body to such pain again.

Richa Chadha opens up about her severe knee injury while performing a stunt in one of her films

During a recent interaction on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, Cyrus Says, Richa Chadha shared that she had a significant knee injury when she got hurt on a movie set. She described it, “I don’t have a cartilage. It was a stunt injury. I was doing some sh**ty film which I regretted immediately. When I broke my knee, I looked around, and not one person had sympathy in their eyes. They were like, ‘Oh yaar, ab ek schedule latak jaayega, humaari payment nahi aayegi (now one schedule will be left hanging, and we won’t get our payment)’.”

Explaining what happened during the stunt that didn't go as planned, the actress said, “I jumped from something, and they had the wrong crash mat or something. There was a gadda (mattress) and I hurt myself. My knee just twisted and snapped. I got so irritated.”

After that incident, Richa made a choice not to endanger her body anymore. She also highlighted how actors endure a lot physically, but safety measures for them aren't given sufficient attention. She mentioned, “Actors are just meant to do a lot of s*** and no one thinks about safety.”

Richa Chadha on her recent film Fukrey 3’s success

Richa Chadha recently went to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from the deity. When discussing this visit and the success of her recent film Fukrey 3, Richa Chadha expressed, “I am truly overwhelmed by the response that Fukrey 3 has received from the audience. Portraying Bholi Punjaban has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am grateful to the viewers for embracing this character and the film with such enthusiasm. Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple is a way for me to express my gratitude and seek blessings for everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. This is a team effort. I truly believe in that. No one can achieve greatness alone. We should always thank god for the blessings bestowed on us and not always make demands because I feel very very grateful to have received multiple blessings, not just with this film but with my life in general.”

Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma starrer Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and the film was released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

