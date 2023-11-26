Richa Chadha recalls getting offered role of Hrithik Roshan's mother at age 21: 'Refused it on moral ground'

Richa Chadha, celebrated for her spirited portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey series, has garnered immense praise from audiences. Additionally, her acting prowess in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Love Sonia has been well-received by critics. However, the actress recalled that there was a moment when she received an offer to play the role of Hrithik Roshan's mother, even though he was older than her.

Richa Chadha on being offered the role of Hrithik Roshan’s mother

During a recent interaction with ABP News, Richa Chadha recalled how she was offered to play the role of Hrithik Roshan’s mother in a film when she was just 21 and he was older than her and emphasized that it's unfair to artists who are already older and have limited opportunities.

When asked if she felt angry with the casting director, Richa responded saying that she was indeed upset because she was 21 years old at the time. However, someone had given the casting director the impression that she portrayed older women convincingly. So, without much consideration, he offered her the role. She added, “Later, the actor who actually played that part is a very good artist. So I felt that this is wrong that you are taking young and attractive actors and ageing them.”

Richa believed it was unjust not only to her but also to the older artists who were more suitable for the role. She further recalled saying no for the role and added, “To usool ke hisaab se bhi maine mana kia tha. Baaki uss casting director ne mujhe kabhi bulaya nahi wo alag baat hai. (So, I refused to do it on moral ground. But that casting director never called me again, also).”

Richa Chadha on playing an older girl in Gangs of Wasseypur

In Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa portrayed an older character. Explaining why she accepted the role, the actor noted that in the Anurag Kashyap film, her character wasn't the only one that aged. She mentioned that in Gangs of Wasseypur, she never thought she would stand out. Everyone's narrative was set 30-40 years in the future, and there was no particular focus on her. Whether it's the industry's sexism or society's bias, they emphasized it. She added, “The truth is that Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, all of them had undergone ageing in that film.”

Richa Chadha is set to appear in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The movie features a cast that includes Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Divya Dutta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

