Richa Chadha recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Richa Chadha is in news these days for marriage with long-time beau Ali Fazal. The couple has not clarified anything on the rumours but it is being reported that they will tie the knot in March this year. However, still, an official confirmation is being looked forward to. Apart from this, the actress was recently seen in a web series The Great Indian Murder where she essayed the role of a police officer. Meanwhile, she has collaborated with a popular designer Karan Torani, with her looks themed and inspired by the dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and her iconic romantic blockbuster from the 90s, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Richa starred with the multi-talented Vijay Varma, who is known for his role in 'Gully Boy' in the concept based reel by Torani house. The campaign is reminiscent of the 90s era nostalgia. Richa knows how to get everyone into energetic mode. Richa is seen wearing a green colour lehenga with red colour flowers printed on it and paired with a silver worked blouse. In the original, Madhuri wore a bottle green colour full sleeve top with a white lehenga. Her look became very popular in the 90s. The film also starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, Richa Chadha will resume shooting for the next installment of her buddy-comedy franchise, Fukrey along with the original star-cast soon. Coming back to their wedding, it is reported that it will be a two-city affair – in Mumbai and Delhi. They will keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance.

Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal get candid about marriage: We definitely have plans in February or March