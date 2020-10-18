Richa Chadha relates to controversial interfaith ad, says 'got so much love from Ali Fazal's family'

Reflecting on her own personal experiences, Richa Chadha in an interview said that her life is much like the controversial commercial.

Social media erupted last week over a commercial by Tanishq which left the Internet divided. While trolls called out the makers for the Hindu-Muslim angle, many others including Bollywood celebs supported the commercial which was imagined on the angle of love and unity. Scores of celebs expressed their disappointment over the advertisement being pulled down, one of them was Richa Chadha who tweeted saying "It's a beautiful ad."

Reflecting on her own personal experiences, Richa said that her life is much like the controversial commercial. The actress, who was set to get married to Ali Fazal this year, told Mumbai Mirror, "My life is like that ad. I’ve got so much love from Ali’s family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else’s marital choices."

The controversial commercial not only led to it being pulled down but also employees of the said company receiving threats. Richa and Ali, and interfaith couple, have often voiced their opinions on the state of affairs in the country. In a recent interview, Ali Fazal who had spoken on the Citizenship Amendment Act had said that he won't stop raising his voice.

"Sometimes, I have to weigh my options and take a step back for the larger good of others; I don’t want them to bear the brunt of my actions. That said, I will not stop raising my voice. I am an artiste in a free world, I am supposed to raise questions. The environment of hate needs to be tackled with peace. We are the country that won its freedom through peace, after all," the 'Mirzapur' actor had told Mid-Day. Social media was also recently abuzz with Mirzapur 2 being boycotted by a section of netizens.

