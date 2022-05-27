Richa Chadha reminisces Masaan's Cannes journey with Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi: Hope to be there soon

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival holds a special place in the heart of several film personalities. While many in the Hindi film industry have walked the red carpet for beauty and fashion brands, some others have had the privilege of their films being screened at the prestigious film festival. One such bunch of actors has been Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi.

Back in 2015, their film Masaan premiered at the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival and it was huge moment for the actors. In fact, it was Vicky Kaushal's debut as a lead and the actor kick-started with a bang. On Thursday night, Richa took to Instagram to reminisce their journey at Cannes in 2015 as she shared some special throwback photos.

Sharing the photos, Richa wrote how she hopes to return to the film festival with another film. "Throwback to Masaan at Cannes! The largest fashion event in the world does feel different when you go with a film Hope to be there soon with a film that we produce this time. P.S- The last video is me crying during a 5 minute standing ovation for Masaan. #cannes #masaan #throwbackthursday."

Check out Richa Chadha's post below:

In 2015, Masaan was screened in the Un Certain Regard segment at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won two awards. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan opened to critical acclaim in India and performed decently at the box office. Neeraj Ghaywan also won Best Debut Film of a Director at the 63rd National Awards.

Masaan further catapulted Vicky Kaushal's career and the actor began landing big banner projects. While he started off with supporting roles in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi and Sanju, Vicky came into his own with 2019's Uri: The Surgical Strike which became a mega box office hit and declared him as India's national crush.

On the work front, Vicky has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline such as Govinda Naam Mera and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

