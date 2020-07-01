Richa Chadha REVEALS Ali Fazal took a 10 minute nap on the beach after asking her to marry him in Maldives

Right from their first interaction to how the big proposal happened, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have revealed some unknown and interesting details about their relationship. Read on to know more.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding plans may have been dampened due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the couple seems to be in more love than ever. Just before the lockdown could wreak havoc, turns out the love birds had shot for a bridal cover with Brides Today magazine. Considering they were set to get married in May, the cover would have been perfect. However, the wedding had to be pushed, and the magazine has now released their July issue which features the two.

Right from their first interaction to how the big proposal happened, Richa and Ali have revealed some unknown and interesting details about their relationship. Speaking about how they first met, Richa said, "We were introduced in 2013, at the first meeting of our film Fukrey. He entered the room and did a pull-up on the door panel. I thought he was odd. He says he did it, ‘to be cool!’" Irrespective, the actors then knew about each other and it was then an 'awkward' text from Richa that took things forward.

Ali revealed, "I randomly called her up to say i was near her house and asked if i could stop by for a cup of coffee. To my luck, she said yes. But the truth was that i was nowhere near her house! so, i drove as fast as i could to get there. That evening we spent over two hours talking about several meaningful things."

However, Richa confessed that Ali took almost three months to say 'I love you' back to her. "We were at my house watching Chaplin, the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama film starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when i said, “This is really sweet, I love you.” to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me." Eventually, Ali did and the couple even made their relationship official at the 2017 premiere of Ali's Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul by making an appearance.

The couple's Maldives vacation was all the rage on social media. And apart from celebrating Richa's birthday, Ali also popped the big question. Revealing details about the big proposal, Richa said, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island at the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday—I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a ten-minute long nap on the sand—I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!"

What are your thoughts on this adorable couple? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Brides Today

Share your comment ×