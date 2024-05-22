Richa Chadha reveals her favorite looks from Cannes Film Festival and she didn't mention Aishwarya Rai

Richa Chadha is a widely acclaimed actress in Bollywood. Basking in the success of her last released, Heeramandi, the actress made her debut appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2012 for Gangs Of Wasseypur. She graced the carpet again for Masaan and Sarbjit. Interestingly, this year Richa and her husband Ali Fazal’s maiden production film, Girls Will Be Girls, will also premiere at the gala event.

Despite being a film festival, the event turns head for being a melting pot of fashion. The Cannes Film Festival 2024 has the names of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala gracing the event. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Richa Chadha shared two looks from the past that she admired the most at the Cannes.

Richa Chadha reveals her favorite looks from Cannes Film Festival

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Richa Chadha hailed Nandita Das and Mallika Sherawat’s look from the prestigious film festival. The actress gushed over the Zwigato director’s simplicity in a saree, while she lauded Mallika making great use of ‘ her full body and fitness’.

She said, “I think Nandita Das, who got invited to be on the jury for Cannes several years ago, held her own in a simple saree,” further adding, “There was a lot of critique and ridicule for Mallika Sherawat at that time but if you look back those pictures from 15 years ago, she looked great! She knew what she was projecting. She knew how to make use of her full body and fitness. She created her own persona.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Richa Chadha reflects on 'classist' nature of fashion industry

Additionally, Richa remarks that the fashion industry is ‘very, very classist’ who can label one as ‘independent actress’. The actress remains unbothered with people judging just because one is not in vogue with them.

Recounting her own experience, the Heeramandi actress highlighted the ‘classist’ nature of the film industry. She recalled how top designers didn’t give her their creations initially till Masaan promotions that she finally had a stylist.

“If you emerge from a film like Oye Lucky Lucky Oye or Gangs Of Wasseypur, they assume you to be the character. Only when they have a real conversation with you do they understand your pedigree. Pedigree doesn’t only have to come from Bandra or from a film family. I think I’ve tremendous cultural capital,” she opined.

Richa received immense praise for her portrayal in Netfilx’s Heeramandi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi have a special grooming tip for their music teacher; his hilarious reaction will crack you up