Richa Chadha reveals THIS role is very close to her heart

Actress Richa Chadha says her character Dolly from her debut film "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" will always hold a "soft spot" in her heart.
"I do have a soft spot for my character in 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' called Dolly. A dancer who is also involved in some other activities for Gogi bhai... And I really enjoyed working on Dolly because I could understand the mileu she came from," Richa told IANS. 

The actress, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release "Panga", has played some famous characters like Nagma Khatoon from "Gangs of Wasseypur", Bholi Punjaban from "Fukrey" and Public prosecutor Hiral Mehta from "Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti" among many others.

She explains why is Dolly's character special to her. 

"The first of something is always very special.. So that is why Dolly is special for me," she added. 

