Richa Chadha REVEALS she didn't want her family to find out about dating Ali Fazal through press; says THIS on interfaith marriage

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to embark on a new journey as they will embrace parenthood for the first time very soon. Ahead of it, the Heeramandi actress opened up about her interfaith marriage with Ali.

In the interview, the mom-to-be also recalled her dating period with Fazal and shared why she did not want her family to know about her courtship through the press.

Richa Chadha recalls her dating period with Ali Fazal

During a recent interview with Galatta India, Richa Chadha was asked about the restaurants she and Ali Fazal would frequently visit in the early days of their relationship.

Recalling her courtship period with Fazal, the mom-to-be shared, “I didn’t want my family to find out from the press. you know, we also have families. When I was ready to discuss this at home with my family, then I thought I will just come out."

Richa Chadha on interfaith marriage with Ali Fazal

In the same interview, she also opened up about her interfaith marriage. The actress said that nobody else matters when you stand firm with your choice and if your immediate family is with you and supportive of you, then nothing matters.

"And like I said, a human being is a human being first and when you go and fall in love, your search has no filters on. When you fall in love, that’s what it is," she shared.

Richa Chadha's pregnancy has been lucky for Ali Fazal

During an interview with Filmygyan, Richa Chadha said that her pregnancy has turned out to be lucky for Ali Fazal. She continued that he signed 4-5 films and then got a lot of international auditions also, queries from abroad. "Actually, it's a blessing, you can't plan these things, when it happens, it happens," Richa said.

Talking about their pregnancy announcement, the couple took to their Instagram handles on February 9, and revealed the news that they are going to be parents soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

