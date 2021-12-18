On Richa Chadha’s birthday, Ali Fazal shares some of his favourite moments with her: I miss being with you

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood who never fail to dish out major couple goals to their massive fan following. The couple, who are quite active on social media, oftenshare mushy posts for each other and it is sheer love. So, as Richa turned a year older today, all eyes have been on Ali’s social media handle for yet another mushy post for his ladylove. And keeping up with the trajectory, the Fukrey actor has shared a beautiful yet quirky post for Richa and it is winning hearts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ali shared some of the quirky videos of himself with Richa wherein the couple were at their goofiest best. Calling the videos as his favourite moments, Ali wrote about missing being Richa on her special day. He wrote, “My Person, Happy Birthday. I miss our home as is, and to top it up today I am missing being with you right there… cannot wait to celebrate the Sagittarius Month with you in a few days.. Love you Here are some of my favourite moments from this year. Some Quiet, some Clumsy, others Victorious( yes you killed it at the bowling alley) and some simply Rad. Heheh sry”.

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s post for Richa Chadha:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Ali ad Richa’s wedding and the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor stated that they will be tying the knot in 2022. He said, "It's been a topsy turvy year for everybody and that's why our celebrations got stalled. But we're hoping in the new year. We were planning around the time of the second wave came, but again the second wave happened. So, we couldn't. And once things open up we jump into the work that we have pending. I suppose that's why (wedding is delayed). But we definitely have plans in Feb/March maybe."