Richa Chadha says being honored by Consul General of France at MAMI Film Festival is a 'recognition'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is going to be honored with the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ award by the French government for her significant contributions in the field of arts. Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, will present the award to the actress on the sidelines of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, which begins on Friday, October 27.

After Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha is set to receive the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ Award from the French government.

Chadha's 2015 critically-acclaimed film, Masaan was an Indo-French co-production that was screened in the UN Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival the same year. It also won two awards. For her first home production film, Girls Will Be Girls, she received both the French grant Aide aux Cinemas du Monde’ (ACM) and new incentives introduced by the Indian authorities. In a statement, Sere-Charlet said that he is pleased to honor the actress-producer, adding that it is symbolic of the Indo-French collaboration.

Richa shared in a statement, “To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies." She added that her journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a "roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons."

Chadha further stated, "Receiving this honor is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone who believed in my vision, from my family and friends to my mentors and collaborators."

The Fukrey 3 actress also said that this accolade reaffirms her belief that storytelling knows no bounds and also it is her responsibility as an artist to contribute meaningfully to the global dialogue.

On the other hand, Sr-Charlet said in a statement that it is an "opportune moment," especially during the MAMI film festival which will also showcase Rendez-vous with French Cinema’ comprising a line-up of 12 French films as well as the presence of ten film professionals from France.