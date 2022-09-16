Richa Chadha says 'can't wait for October' amid wedding reports with Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married on October 6, 2022, in Mumbai.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over the headlines currently as the duo are all set to tie the knot in October 2022. Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news first that the duo will be getting married in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow, followed by a grand reception on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends. With several reports about their wedding, looks like the actress has finally confirmed and acknowledged her upcoming nuptials.
On Thursday night, the Masaan actress took to her Twitter handle to tweet with an image that said, “New Life, Loading." As for the caption, she wrote: "can’t wait for October." While Richa and Ali are yet to announce their wedding date, the couple will kick-start their three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi in September-end. As we reported, the duo's Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. One of the ceremonies will be held at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue.
Check it out:
It is also reported that the bride-to-be Richa will be wearing five different designers for her wedding celebrations with Ali including an international label. Meanwhile, the couple will be completing the shooting of their current projects by September 24 to focus on their wedding, reported India Today.
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. The lovebirds are also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment of the franchise - Fukrey 3 co-starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. It will be directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are backing the new film. After dating each other for seven long years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The duo was to tie the knot in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport.
