Richa Chadha says 'can't wait for October' amid wedding reports with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all over the headlines currently as the duo are all set to tie the knot in October 2022. Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news first that the duo will be getting married in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony on October 6 at a rented bungalow, followed by a grand reception on October 7 at the South Mumbai hotel for their Bollywood friends. With several reports about their wedding, looks like the actress has finally confirmed and acknowledged her upcoming nuptials.

On Thursday night, the Masaan actress took to her Twitter handle to tweet with an image that said, “New Life, Loading." As for the caption, she wrote: "can’t wait for October." While Richa and Ali are yet to announce their wedding date, the couple will kick-start their three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi in September-end. As we reported, the duo's Mehendi and Sangeet will take place on October 1. One of the ceremonies will be held at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue.