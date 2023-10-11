Richa Chadha says Fukrey 'gave' her husband Ali Fazal; reveals how movie changed life

Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! around 15 years ago from now. However, she established herself as a talented actress only when the audience got to see her caliber in the crime film Gangs Of Wasseypur. But since she played the role of an elderly woman in the movie, she was being typecast in older roles. A year later came Fukrey which completely changed her image. In an interview, Richa said that the comedy film changed the course of her career. She also said that it gave her the love of her life, husband Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha says Fukrey changed her image as an actor

The disappointing part about the Hindi film industry is that actors can be easily typecasted into certain kinds of roles. This is what also happened to actress Richa Chadha. After she appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur as Faizal Khan’s (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) mother, she was identified with the role of the elderly woman. However, soon after when she acted in the comedy film Fukrey as Bholi Punjaban, it changed the way people saw her as an actor.

Sharing how the film had a positive impact on her career, the Masaan actress told DNA, “I would actually say Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey changed the course of my career. It put me out in the mainstream. It broke the image that I was older because I had played an older character in Gangs of Wasseypur.”

Richa Chadha says Fukrey ‘gave’ her Ali Fazal

The comedy caper Fukrey also starred actor Ali Fazal in a cameo appearance as Zafar Khan. During their time shooting for the movie, Richa and Ali started liking each other. Their romance that sparked in the film led to them getting married in October last year in Lucknow.

Sharing that the film also gave the actress her husband Ali, Richa divulged in the same interview, “It gave me a husband. So, it is a bit of everything; personal, professional in how the film changed my life.”

More about Fukrey

Fukrey went on to become a sleeper hit. The sequel Fukrey Returns also became a box-office success. A decade later, Fukrey 3 was released last month. The movie starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi has already earned Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office.

