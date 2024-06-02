Richa Chadha says hubby Ali Fazal is ‘hands-on’; reveals if he plans to take paternity leave after welcoming first baby

Richa Chadha as Lajjo Aapa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has taken the internet by storm. The movie lovers are going crazy about how good the actress was despite it being a brief role. Not just her professional life but Chadha’s personal life is also going through a special phase as she is currently pregnant with husband-actor Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha on husband Ali Fazal’s role in her pregnancy

Currently in her third semester, Richa is due for July this year. The actress who has already planned her maternity leave was asked if Ali is also planning to opt for paternity leave. Addressing the same the Fukrey actress told HT City, “You’ll have to ask this to him, but he is very hands-on and he is timing his work commitments also accordingly. I think fathers should always be around. It’s not just about helping the mother but also about getting time with the child.”

Richa Chadha on resuming shoot post-pregnancy

"I am planning to get back to work by October, Richa Chadha shared revealing that she will soon hop to a romantic comedy with 18 songs in it. In the second of week of October, the 37-year-old will start rolling for it in Himachal Pradesh. She detailed, "We need the season of autumn and the skyline of Himachal, just before the onset of winter, for our shoot. The film is about a musical band in a small hill town. It's a love story but it's kind of like a family film as well with a lot of dynamics."

What inspires Richa Chadha to keep going?

The actress recently promoted Heeramandi vigorously despite being in the last leg of pregnancy. Asked about where she gets the inspiration from, Richa cited the example of her mother who got back to work within one month of giving birth to her brother. Chadha further mentioned all the women around her including the house help and called them her hero.

“It comes down to how much help you can get and what is the kind of support system around you in your family. That’s the kind of thing that matters to new mothers”, Richa signed off.

