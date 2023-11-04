Richa Chadha says Mirzapur is 'violent' for her; reveals she only watches Ali Fazal's scenes for THIS reason

Ali Fazal had essayed the character of Guddu Pandit in the web show Mirzapur. While it did not take much time for the show to become a fan favorite, Fazal’s wife and actress Richa Chadha has now expressed her opinion on it and said that she is not a fan of the show as it is ‘too violent’ for her. She also revealed that she has watched only the parts of Mirzapur which stars her husband.

Main keval Ali ke scenes dekhti hun: Richa Chadha on Mirzapur

During a recent interview with Jist, the actress opined on the web show and called it ‘violent’. She also said that she only watches its scenes wherein Ali appears as the husband-wife duo discusses each other’s work to give feedback.

“Mirzapur is very violent for me. Main keval Ali ke scenes dekhti hun, wo bhi isiliye kyunki hum ek doosre se kaam ko feedback ki tarah discuss karte hai to main forward karti hun. Aur usme bhi kab violence aata hai to main unko sunati hun ki ‘tumne iske mooh mein blow dryer kyun daala’. To maine pehla shot dekha tha to usme ungli ka kuch tha to maine pehle hi bol diya tha ki bhai screening to nahi ho payegi. But he is very good in it, amazing,” Richa said.



(I only watch Ali’s scenes because we discuss work with each other as feedback. And even in that if any violent scene comes, I reprimand him and say, ‘Why did you put a blow dryer in the character’s mouth? When I saw the first shot, it had something to do with my fingers. I had said then only that I won’t be able to watch the screening.)”

Richa Chadha hails Ali for his physical transformation for Mirzapur

The Fukrey 3 actress also recalled that Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit in the show, had put up a lot of weight for it and put in effort by doing weight lifting and following the diet of a bodybuilder.

Further talking about the language, she said that since Ali’s roots lie in Lucknow, he did not have problems while talking in Urdu.

