Richa Chadha says ‘Mohabbat Mubarak’; Posts PICS with Ali Fazal from their wedding festivities

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are very happy as they are finally getting married. They dated for a long time before getting hitched. The couple was also spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for the pre-wedding festivities in New Delhi. From today, the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies have started. Richa has been sharing updates from the functions. Today as well she shared two pictures of her and Ali Fazal looking dreamy in traditional wear.

Richa is seen wearing a pastel colour lehenga by Rahul Mishra that has shimmery embroidery and looks mesmerising. Her blouse has a feather-like design and she left her hair open. The actress’ makeup also has a hue of shimmer. While Ali opted for a chikankari kurta paired with a churidar by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He is also seen wearing a white shawl. Sharing the pictures, Richa wrote, “Mohabbat Mubarak’. Yesterday, she shared a glimpse of her mehendi. It was looking very beautiful. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans dropped heart emojis and also congratulated the couple.