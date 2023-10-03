Richa Chadha seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Fukrey 3 crosses 50-crore mark at box office

Richa Chadha is currently basking in the glory of the tremendous success of Fukrey 3, the latest installment in the beloved comedy franchise. A decade after the original film hit the screens, the third installment has not only cemented the franchise's reputation as a laughter riot but has also elevated Richa Chadha's career to new heights. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma. Now, as the film crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office, Richa visited Siddhivinayak Temple to express her gratitude and seek blessings.

Richa Chadha seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Fukrey 3 crosses 50-crore mark

Released on September 28th, Fukrey 3 has taken the box office by storm, crossing the remarkable milestone of 50 crores within 5 days of the release. The success of Fukrey 3 marks a significant moment in Richa Chadha's career, reminding audiences of the exceptional talent she brings to the screen. She was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple, and pictures and videos of the actress surfaced on social media.

In a gesture of gratitude for the overwhelming love and appreciation showered upon Fukrey 3, Richa Chadha along with her team, visited the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Siddhivinayak Temple, the birthplace of belief for millions of Mumbaikars, holds a special place in the hearts of the people. Richa wanted to share this gratitude with her team including her spot, make-up person, her personal driver sought blessings at this sacred site, expressing her heartfelt thanks for the immense support from audiences that has contributed to the film's remarkable success.

Richa Chadha on Fukrey 3’s success

Speaking about the film's success and her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, Richa Chadha said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response that Fukrey 3 has received from the audience. Portraying Bholi Punjaban has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am grateful to the viewers for embracing this character and the film with such enthusiasm. Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple is a way for me to express my gratitude and seek blessings for everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. This is a team effort. I truly believe in that. No one can achieve greatness alone. We should always thank god for the blessings bestowed on us and not always make demands because I feel very very grateful to have received multiple blessings, not just with this film but with my life in general”.

The film, which celebrates the enduring bond of friendship among four young men, uniquely features Richa Chadha as the female lead, essaying the role of the main antagonist, Bholi Punjaban. Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film released in theaters on 28th September 2023.

