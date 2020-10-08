Richa Chadha seeks details of her complaint against Payal Ghosh from NCW; Says she filed it before the latter

Payal Ghosh recently met NCW's chief Rekha Sharma in Delhi concerning her case against Anurag Kashyap. However, Richa Chadha has an important question to ask about the same.

Amidst her complaint against Anurag Kashyap, Payal Ghosh faced Richa Chadha’s wrath for allegedly defaming her. The latter filed a defamation suit against the actress, Kamaal R. Khan, and others recently. Ghosh also responded to the same and said that she has nothing to do with Chadha as her fight for justice is against Anurag Kashyap. In fact, her lawyer Nitin Satpute also informed the court that the actress is ready to withdraw her statement and issue a tender apology.

In the midst of all this, Richa Chadha has shared a tweet that is grabbing headlines. The Fukrey actress has shared the pictures of Payal Ghosh posing with NCW chief Sharma while tagging the latter in the same. She mentions about the complaint that she had filed with the organization against Ghosh for falsely dragging her name in a case against a director. Chadha further adds that she had filed the complaint before the former and mentions the date as 29th September 2020.

Check out the tweet below:

Saw these pictures sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers. pic.twitter.com/1QC3HoDTV3 — TheRichaChadha (RichaChadha) October 8, 2020

In yet another tweet, the actress also shares a screenshot of her complaint with NCW while stating that it is an opportunity for the organization to dispel rumours of bias and shut down the critics. After that, Richa Chadha shares a copy of the Bombay High Court’s order concerning her defamation suit against Payal Ghosh. The next hearing for the same will be held on 12th October 2020. The actress also thanked those who supported her in the very same tweet.

Check out the tweets below:

Here’s my complaint no.- 2014110985954.

PFA screenshot of the receipt from NCWIndia. This is genuinely a great opportunity for #NCW to dispel rumours of bias and shut down critics once and for all. Had tweeted to you before as well @sharmarekha ma’am, hope you reply this time pic.twitter.com/zLTLU74ung — TheRichaChadha (RichaChadha) October 8, 2020

Couldn't reply messages of support from yesterday, as the Order was awaited. Now I shall. Thank you for your solidarity!

Please note - the hearing for settlement is on 12/10/20. BediSaveena https://t.co/64uTlZJePN — TheRichaChadha (RichaChadha) October 8, 2020

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh didn't come for hearing; KRK is lying about not getting notice: Richa Chadha's lawyer

