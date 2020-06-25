Richa Chadha shares an adorable picture of Ali Fazal from his childhood days; Says 'I GOT YOU'

Richa Chadha treats fans with an adorable throwback picture of Ali Fazal where the actor is flashing his smile while posing for the camera.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for years. The duo's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. the reports doing the rounds stated that the couple is planning to have a monsoon wedding and will also probably get hitched somewhere around June. But their wedding got postponed due to COVID-19. Recently, Richa shared a hilarious meme from the 2012 movie Gangs of Wasseypur and blamed the year 2020 for postponing her marriage with Ali.

And now, the Fukrey actress has shared an adorable throwback picture of Ali on her Instagram story. In the childhood photo shared, the Mirzapur actor looks unrecognisable donning a red t-shirt and white pants. The actor is flashing his cute smile and his teeth as he poses for the camera while holding a small case in his hand. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Richa wrote, "I GOT YOU @alifazal." Not only this but the actress has shared a heart emoji surrounding Ali Fazal's pic expressing her love for him.

(Also Read: Richa Chadha blames 2020 for postponing her marriage with Ali Fazal; Shares a meme from Gangs Of Wasseypur)

Meanwhile, last month on Eid, Ali Fazal shared a picture with his ladylove on social media thereby grabbing everyone’s attention. Richa looks undeniably pretty in an off-white salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. The bindi on her forehead further adds to her beauty as seen in the picture. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black kurta and wraps a scarf on his neck.

Sharing the photo, Ali wrote, "Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy ... haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. "

Check out Ali Fazal's picture here:

