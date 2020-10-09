Richa Chadha shares a copy of court order after Payal Ghosh refuses to apologise for defamation case

Richa Chadha recently took to her Instagram handle to share a copy of court order after Payal Gosh refused to apologise.

In an interview to a news channel, actress Payal Ghosh reportedly accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct a few days back. She even said that three Bollywood actors – Richa Chadha, and Mahie Gill got work from the filmmaker in return of sexual favours. Post that, Richa Chadha filed a defamation case against her and dragged Ghosh to court alleging that she had falsely involved her into the case.

However, Payal Ghosh refused to apologise and thus, Richa took to her Instagram handle to share the copy of court order. Richa captioned the post as, ''WE WON! Satyamev Jayate!

Grateful to the Hon. Bombay High Court for justice! The order is now in public record, freely available for all on the High Court website.

Thank you for your support, next hearing (for settlement) is on the 12th as is mentioned in the order.''

Take a look at the copy here:

Payal Ghosh's tweet read as, ''I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry.''

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Richa’s lawyer had issued a statement on Twitter which the actress posted on her Instagram handle, ''Our Client Ms. Richa Chadha, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.''

