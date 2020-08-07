Richa Chadha shares a goofy video of her with beau Ali Fazal; Advices ‘Be with someone who can crack a joke’

Richa Chadha posts a goofy video with Ali Fazal and shares relationship advice with her fans and followers telling them to be with someone who can crack a joke.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been giving fans major couple goals for quite some time now. The couple were supposed to tie the knot in summer this year, but due to the ongoing pandemic caused by Coronavirus, it was postponed. Most recently, the actress took to her social media account and shared a video with her beau Ali Fazal. The actress also shared some relationship advice to her fans and followers along with her post.

Taking to her Instagram account, Richa Chadha uploaded a video too adorable to be missed. The video included a series of pictures of her and Ali together looking cute as ever along with some funny and goofy expressions you wouldn’t want to miss. She captioned her video saying, “Be with someone who can crack a joke with the back of your head. @alifazal9 #couple #missing #gadha #richachadha #actorslife #lockdown #2020sucks.” Apart from that, Richa took to her Instagram stories and uploaded a GIF of a cartoon cat and wrote, “Note to self. Must stay irrelevant.”

Here is Richa Chadha's post:

Earlier this year, Richa confirmed reports that stated the couple will be shifting their marriage date to 2021 because they want everyone to attend it and not have it amid the lockdown. The actress has been an avid social media user and keeps her fans up to date with her routines, goofy videos, and throwback posts. Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga that was released in January 2020 alongside , Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta. As for Ali Fazal, he will be returning for the forthcoming season of the web series Mirzapur. The actor had resumed dubbing for the series after the lockdown was lifted. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha has an honest confession to make for her 'bipolar' joke

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×