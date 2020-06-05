Richa Chadha shares a post about her own character sketch

Actress Richa Chadha has shared the "most authentic representation" of herself in a new post, where she calls herself an "indie-artist with pop goals".

In a video Richa shared Instagram, she is seen in a grey hoodie enjoying a heavy breeze after cyclone Nisarga surpassed.

"Myself, Richa ... indie-artist with pop goals! Lover of storms, lightning and rain. Also, guess the song ... plays loud enough here despite the crazy wind! Those who know me will agree that this is perhaps the most authentic representation of me... #nofilter," Richa captioned the video.

She added: "Who else did this ? Had a little solo rain party ! Only posting this vid cuz #Nisarga was kind to us here in Mumbai. #rain #monsoon #richachadha#naturelover #growing #evolving#meditation #loveThisSong."

Richa and her actor-beau Ali Fazal had to postpone their wedding plans due to the spread of coronavirus. They had planned to get married in April.

The two actors, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

On the acting front, Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama "Section 375". She currently awaits the release of her upcoming films "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".

Also Read Richa Chadha is a huge fan of Dwight Schrute from The Office as she calls him 'sunshine in these times'

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×