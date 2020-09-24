  1. Home
Richa Chadha shares 'reminder post' amid current controversies: I'm an actor, not a revolutionary

Richa Chadha shared a stunning shot of herself on the beach and also penned down her lockdown thoughts. Check out the photo below.
21666 reads Mumbai
Richa Chadha says she is an actor, not a revolutionary.Richa Chadha shares 'reminder post' amid current controversies: I'm an actor, not a revolutionary.
Richa Chadha found herself in the middle of Me Too controversy as Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, dragged the actress' name. As per reports, Payal Ghosh claimed that actresses like Richa, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill had sexual relations with the filmmaker. However, Richa slammed the allegations and sent Payal Ghosh a legal notice for this defamatory remark.  

Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram and shared a 'reminder post' amidst this unrest. She wrote how she is an actor first and not a revolutionary. Sharing a stunning shot of herself on the beach, Richa also penned down her lockdown thoughts. She captioned the photo, "In this lockdown...I have been working out, been boxing, been learning a stick martial art form, been learning a new form of belly dance, been learning how to cook, been meditating, been writing a script, been writing a book, let go of toxic friends, been starting a production studio...Reminder post, that I am an actor, not a revolutionary... wondering why the situations in my life are forcing me to be called one."

Check it out:

Reacting to Richa Chadha's legal notice, Payal asserted that she just reiterated what Anurag had told her and called it his version. 

“I didn’t know them personally then why should I take their name. There is no question arising about taking anybody’s name from my side. I said everything, whatever he told me during the two days when I went to his house. I don’t have a personal grudge on anybody. She should go and ask Anurag Kashyap ‘why did you take my name’. Just because I am a girl and don’t have such influential support, doesn’t mean I am the one who is talking everything and he is influential and has launched them, so he is very good,” Payal was quoted saying. 

A bevy of Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap. 

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha on #MeToo claims against Anurag Kashyap: Would drag him to court if he’d said baseless things

Credits :InstagramGetty Images

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Ol hag, get lost

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Translated this bgrade actress only wants to make money. Falthu chaploos.

