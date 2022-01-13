Richa Chadha showers love on 'soul mate' Ali Fazal ahead of Death On the Nile release: I'm mad proud of you

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for several years now and the couple are most likely to tie the knot this year. Reecently, Richa took to social media to reminisce their early days and how far they've come in their journey as actors. Richa shared Ali Fazal's new character poster from his upcoming Hollywood film Death On The Nile.

Writing about how she was proud of Ali Fazal, Richa wrote, "Tere jaisa star kahaaan!!! Meri jaan meri Shaan. With a heart full of pride, I share with you this poster of cousin Andrew. Who you may also know as Abdul or Guddu Pandit or Lobo or Zafar Bhai or chameleon. I love you and I am so happy the world gets to see this. Jab hum mile the, aap cycle pe the aur main i10 mein, tab se ab tak ka safar has been so hard and will continue to be but you know what? I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Richa further called Ali Fazal her 'soul mate' and added, "You know what’s beautiful about this? It’s all self-made. I love you and I am mad proud of you my partner, lover, BFF and soul mate @alifazal9 . 2022 is the year of magic on ALL fronts. Amen. @deathonthenile … coming next month woohoooooo."

We wonder if by "all fronts", Richa also meant their impending wedding which has been pushed due to the pandemic.

Check out Richa Chadha's post below:

ALSO READ: Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal's poster gets a loud cheer from Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza & others