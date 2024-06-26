Richa Chadha signs comedy film, to resume work in October after welcoming first baby: ‘I believe I can handle both duties effectively’

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha is currently enjoying the success of her recently released Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series. Now, the expecting mother Richa is planning to return to work soon post welcoming her baby. She also discussed how she can effectively balance both roles of being an actor and a mother simultaneously.

Details about Richa Chadha's next comedy movie

The Fukrey actress is dedicated to continuing her work without interruptions. Chadha has recently signed her next project, described as a comedy film, with filming scheduled to start soon. The screenplay, written by Amitosh Nagpal, is already completed for this upcoming comedy set in North India.

According to a source close to the film's production, it was mentioned that Richa has expressed admiration for the script, describing it as a very enjoyable concept. The pre-production activities are scheduled for August, with filming set to begin in October.

Richa Chadha on resuming work and maternity break

Richa Chadha commented on her return to work after her maternity break, expressing that while she cannot speak for all women because each person's journey is unique, she is determined to resume work as soon as possible and not take an extended break due to pending commitments.

She also mentioned, "I draw great inspiration from my own mother, who managed both roles with grace and efficiency. I believe I can effectively handle both responsibilities, depending on the support system and involvement of my partner."

Richa further added that she considers herself fortunate to have both aspects well managed during her pregnancy and she also did not see this as something extraordinary. The actress recalled how she has witnessed the resilient women of Mumbai commuting on local trains even during their ninth month, going to work, appearing perfectly groomed with their gajras in place.

Chadha emphasized being deeply inspired by the typical Indian woman and said that she does not want pregnancy to be seen as a medical condition as it is a natural part of life.

