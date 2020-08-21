  1. Home
Richa Chadha slams news agency over headline on Ali Fazal's role in Death On The Nile

Ali Fazal starrer Death On The Nile has been finally released. However, Richa Chadha is unhappy over a headline used by a news agency concerning the actor's role in the mystery thriller.
Ali Fazal ventured into Hollywood once again with the Hollywood flick titled Death on the Nile. The actor proudly presented the first trailer of the movie recently that has been well-received by the netizens. His ladylove Richa Chadha has also given a heartfelt response to it. Not only that but the actor himself expressed his emotions on Twitter stating that his mother would have loved the trailer. Ali’s mother left for her heavenly abode a few months back.

However, Richa Chadha has now slammed a news agency for a headline regarding the actor’s role in the movie. The particular headline that has grabbed everyone’s attention now talks about Ali making a ‘blink-and-miss’ appearance in the Kenneth Branagh directorial. This did not go well with the actress as she wrote on Twitter, “What’s with the headline? Past 2 months you were crying that outsiders face discrimination. So how about the role of the media in discrediting their achievements? Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?”

Richa further adds yet another tweet in which she mentions how the news agency had used a similar kind of phrase for Dimple Kapadia’s role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Randeep Hooda’s role in Extraction. Not only that but the actress also addresses the insider vs outsider debate in this regard. She writes, “Had the media not been harping on the nepotism debate. What does the Press do with 'outsiders'? We don't want your support but we don't deserve your condescension.” The actress further mentions how some of her friends are affected by toxic and click-baity headlines.

Also Read: Death On The Nile Trailer: Richa Chadha is 'proud' of Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi extend wishes

