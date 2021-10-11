Richa Chadha SLAMS troll who said her marriage with Ali Fazal will end up in divorce

Richa Chadha is dating her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal for quite a few years. The Bollywood lovebirds are planning to tie the knot soon. Amid this on Monday, October 11, a Twitter user predicted that her marriage with Ali Fazal will end in divorce just like Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. When the tweet caught the attention of Richa, she immediately took to the micro-blogging site to school the troll with her befitting reply.

The user asked Richa Chadha in Hindi, “When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's.” To this, the Fukrey star had an apt reply in store. Commenting back on it in Hindi, she said, “Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks or intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of devil person have you brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here."

Take a look at her reply here:

सर्वेश,मेरी छोड़,तुझ भिखारी से स्वेच्छा से शादी नहीं की किसी ने तो बौरा रहा है?दहेज तो लड़की ने मांगा होगा तेरे case में? न शक्ल,न अक्ल और गरीब?मम्मी LPG से चूल्हे पे आ गई होंगी?पायलागू आंटी ये क्या गू रूपी कुपूत दुनिया में ले आईं?ये बेरोज़गार दया-पात्र बस यहीं चौड़ा हो सकताहै https://t.co/FzbERQ6CYk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2021

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had announced their wedding in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed to a later date. As of yet, the lovebirds are waiting patiently for everything to turn back normal to achieve the marriage milestone. Meanwhile, on the work front, fans have seen the duo impressing audiences with their stints in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

Richa Chadha was last seen in the spy thriller Lahore Confidential. She has a few projects in the pipeline including Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Speaking of Ali Fazal, he is gearing up to feature in films namely Death on the Nile, Fukrey 3 and more.

