Richa Chadha starts learning belly dance during the lockdown and it's unmissable

Amid the lockdown, actress Richa Chadha has signed up for online dance lessons, and says virtual learning is a unique experience.
7095 reads Mumbai Updated: April 25, 2020 05:40 pm
Richa Chadha starts learning belly dance during the lockdown and it's unmissableRicha Chadha starts learning belly dance during the lockdown and it's unmissable
In the lockdown period due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Richa has been doing a lot of creative stuff, including cooking, developing a new script, and now dancing. He has also been focusing on health.

"Dance is a truly therapeutic experience for me. I had a ball of a time learning belly dance last year and I am so happy I have the time now to do dedicated practice," Richa said.

"I enjoy this form, because it channels Goddess energy and is an amalgamation of so many traditions, including some gypsy forms. This virtual learning is a unique experience, but the whole world is headed that way, it's the new normal of the lockdown life," she added.

Richa had started learning Raqs belly-dance as part of the preparation for her film "Shakeela". She found the dance form fascinating and went on to take a course in Kazakhstan in May last year.

