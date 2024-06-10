Richa Chadha ‘still can’t believe’ she promoted SLB’s Heeramandi in ‘full bloom when in 7th month’ of pregnancy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy in February 2024. The actress is currently in her third trimester, and she is due in July. But despite being pregnant, she has been promoting the TV series Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a recent post, the actress expressed how, a month ago, she was out and about with the team, enjoying the success of the show. She also shared her astonishment at being able to do all this and more a month ago when she was seven months pregnant. Read on!

Richa Chadha reveals promoting Heeramandi in her seventh month of pregnancy

Released on Netflix on May 1, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar brought critical acclaim to several actors, including Richa Chadha. Despite her short-lived role in the eight-part TV series, the actress successfully made an impact in the minds of the audience. She also joined the team in promoting the show and celebrating its success last month.

But did you know she was in her seventh month of pregnancy back then? In a recent Instagram post, the soon-to-be-mom spoke about the wonderful experience of meeting co-stars like Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and others. However, she was delighted to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which, according to her, is a ‘sighting as rare as a tiger in Ranthambore.’

Dropping multiple unseen images with the stars, the Fukrey actress penned, "Exactly a month ago, we had a meet and greet with the media to celebrate the success of #heeramandionnetflix ! Was fun to meet all the co-stars, but the chief guest was, of course, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was indeed a sighting as rare as a tiger in Ranthambore!"

Richa added, "There’s a special story about this day, for which I am grateful to my team, and I will make a reel about it tomorrow. Still can’t believe I was out promoting in full bloom when in the 7th month, haha!"

Check out her post:

A couple of days ago, Richa got emotional when Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised her work in Heeramandi. She wrote in her note on social media, “Sir said some nice things about me...thank you for these words. Thank you for the opportunity!”

The actress added, “Everyday I get so many DMs and compliments about that one single, round trolley shot...i bottled up my tears and used them in the take, and truly, thank you for whatever happened between us on that final day. A whole lot of love to you Mr Bhansali, and a big hug, artist to auteur.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal legally got married in 2020 and celebrated their matrimony in 2022.

