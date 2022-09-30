Richa Chadha stuns in yellow saree, Ali Fazal is a nawab in sherwani in new PICS from pre-wedding festivities
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities are going on in New Delhi.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in New Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities. The couple is getting hitched after dating for a long time. They were seen together in Fukrey, parts 1 and 2, and will be sharing the screen in the third film too. However, the couple is having a dreamy wedding and has locked iconic places. Even their marriage card was also very unique. The wedding will take place in the presence of close friends and family members but they will be throwing a big reception party for their Bollywood friends.
Amid the pre-wedding festivities, the couple came out to pose for the shutterbugs. The bride-to-be wore a yellow saree with mirror work on it. Her hair was tied in a simple bun and her makeup had a tint of the golden touch. She is looking very beautiful and the glow on her face is absolutely unmissable. On the other hand, Ali Fazal was not looking less than any nawab. He opted for the white sherwani but his embroidered jacket was stealing all attention. The couple smiled as they posed for the camera.
Earlier in the day, Richa shared pictures of herself with her husband-to-be Ali and captioned it, "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." The Masaan actress wore a pastel pink off-shoulder blouse and teamed it with a long flowy pastel pink skirt by Rahul Mishra. Ali, on the other hand, complemented Richa in a white kurta and pajama and added a white shawl around his shoulders by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Take a look at the pictures here:
The couple met on the sets of Fukrey and their love story began there. The lovebirds were supposed to tie the knot in 2020 but had to postpone it due to COVID-19. On the work front, Richa and Ali will be reuniting onscreen for the third installment of the franchise- Fukrey 3 co-starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.
