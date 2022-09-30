Richa Chadha stuns in yellow saree, Ali Fazal is a nawab in sherwani in new PICS from pre-wedding festivities

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in New Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities. The couple is getting hitched after dating for a long time. They were seen together in Fukrey, parts 1 and 2, and will be sharing the screen in the third film too. However, the couple is having a dreamy wedding and has locked iconic places. Even their marriage card was also very unique. The wedding will take place in the presence of close friends and family members but they will be throwing a big reception party for their Bollywood friends.

Amid the pre-wedding festivities, the couple came out to pose for the shutterbugs. The bride-to-be wore a yellow saree with mirror work on it. Her hair was tied in a simple bun and her makeup had a tint of the golden touch. She is looking very beautiful and the glow on her face is absolutely unmissable. On the other hand, Ali Fazal was not looking less than any nawab. He opted for the white sherwani but his embroidered jacket was stealing all attention. The couple smiled as they posed for the camera.