Richa Chadha surprises beau Ali Fazal on his birthday on Khufiya sets; SEE PIC

Actor Ali Fazal is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Many celebrities also took to their social handle and wished him. But, the actor sure did get the best surprise today. His ladylove Richa Chadha visited him in Delhi on the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor is currently shooting for Khufiya and Richa decided to be with him on his special day. She took a flight to her hometown and surprised her beau and it was indeed a happy celebration for the lovebirds.

To note, Richa and Ali have been friends since they met on the sets of Fukrey. They recently opened up about their relationship as a couple. The couple’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a long time. Reportedly, they were all set to get married this year but the nuptials were postponed due to the pandemic. On the work front, Richa will be seen in Six Suspects, Inside Edge S3. On other hand, Ali has a big Hollywood release where he will be seen with Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile.

Take a look at the picture here:

Khufiya also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. It is a story about Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets and is based on an espionage novel Escape To Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. It will be releasing on Netflix. The film teaser has also been released.

