Richa Chadha to make her International debut with film Ainaa alongside William Moseley; Deets inside

Richa Chadha is all set to make her International debut with Indo-Brit Production ‘Ainaa’, with the official launch of the film at the House of Lords in London. Although this is not her first international endeavor, as she previously headlined the critically acclaimed Indo-French production Masaan and "Love Sonia," which was an indie based out of Hollywood, this current film Ainaa is set in both London and India. This Indo-Brit production marks another significant milestone in Richa’s impressive career, as she takes on the lead role alongside British actor William Moseley.

Ainaa was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film last evening where R.t Hon. Stuart Andrew, M.P. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced the film alongside the lead cast, director and producers of the film. Ainaa is being helmed by director Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact of violence caused by war on human beings and society at large.

Speaking of this project, Richa told Variety, “I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best talent from India and the UK. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject. We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2nd. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up”.

Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor who gained fame as a child actor in The Chronicles of Narnia films. Moseley also made an impactful appearance in the Indian film Margarita With A Straw, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. The film is being produced by Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and PJ Singh.

Richa Chadha’s work front

On the other work front, Richa is soon going to be seen in Zee's 'Nurse Manjot' the third installment of the mega-hit comedy franchise 'Fukrey 3' and is one of the leads in the highly anticipated series, 'Heeramandi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

