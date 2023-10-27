Richa Chadha to receive Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres Award from French Government; Ali Fazal REACTS

Actress Richa Chadha has starred in several Bollywood films including Masaan and her latest release Fukrey 3. Recently, the actress’ hardwork paid off as she is going to be honored with the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ award by the French government for the contributions made by her in the field of Arts. The announcement seems to have left her husband and actor Ali Fazal ecstatic as he has now shared a reaction to his wife’s triumph. Read on to know how the actor reacted.

Richa Chadha to receive Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ award, Ali Fazal reacts

The actress got hitched to Ali Fazal and has been relishing the marital bliss ever since. Recently, Chadha marked a huge milestone on her professional front after it was reported that the actress will soon be honored with the prestigious Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ award by the French government for her contributions in the Arts Field.

It seems like Richa Chadha’s triumph has left her husband feeling over the moon as he reacted to the same recently. “Yassssssssss !!!! May you rise higher and higher my love,” Ali Fazal said reacting to Richa Chadha’s professional achievement.

Richa Chadha on being honored by the French government

Notably, legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also received the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ Award in the past and now the next in line is actress Richa Chadha.

In a recent statement issued by the actress, she revealed her elation on the grand conquest noting how it is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the ones who believed in her journey.

“To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies,” she said.

She further added, “Receiving this honor is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone who believed in my vision, from my family and friends to my mentors and collaborators."

Digging on her acting journey, she called it as a roller-coaster ride, something which has been boxed with immense challenges, triumphs, and learnings.

