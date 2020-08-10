Richa Chadha trolled for ditching shoes cover while posing for paparazzi; Netizens ask, 'What's the point?'

Recently, Richa Chadha was spotted out and about for a grocery run in the city and the paparazzi made sure to capture her. Check out the video below.

Richa Chadha has time and again garnered attention for her strong opinions on various matters concerning Bollywood. The actress makes sure not to mince her words and often speaks her heart out. Apart from that, Richa and beau Ali Fazal also make ample noise on social media for their adorable, candid and goofy posts. Recently, Richa was spotted out and about for a grocery run in the city and the paparazzi made sure to capture her.

The 'Masaan' actress kept it casual as she was spotted wearing a pair of denims, a tee and mask. However, given the monsoons in Mumbai, Richa also donned shoes cover. Before she could sit in the car, Richa stopped for a minute and posed for the paps. However, the actress got heavily trolled on social media for it. And the reason? Well, before she could smile for the cameras, Richa removed her shoes cover and dumped it into the car.

Given the coronavirus scare, netizens couldn't help but notice how Richa after removing her shoes cover touched multiple surfaces like her car door, her car keys and her hair as well. One user wrote, "Whats the point of wearing shoe cover, when you removed it with your hand, opened your car door with the same hands, thrown it on driver seat & rubbed those hands on your T-shirt & the shoes got exposed anyways while getting clicked."

While another user commented, "She is taking the viruse home good job (sic)." Another hilarious comment read, "She put the corona inside the car."

