Richa Chadha voices her concern for stray animals on social media
Richa, who has always campaigned for "adopt and not shop" for pets and herself has cats at home, told IANS: "It's really idiotic. If somebody in your family gets COVID-19 will you throw them out? I think there should be a basic assessment of people's mental state before they go and (get animals home). Just like when you want to adopt a child, you have a lot of stringent measures to follow, similarly with an animal it should be the same, I think."
The actress, who has often voiced concern for stray animals on social media, cannot believe that people are abandoning pets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Who the hell abandons animals? It's not about being an animal lover. You need to have humanity at a time like this. This time is teaching us to be in harmony with each other. The planet belongs to everybody, not just human beings. If human beings are going to overstep and behave like they are the kings of the planet, then nature will come down with all force and teach them a lesson or two," she said.
A close friend today messaged me saying that he feels guilty for having a comfortable life when there are so many who are suffering, walking home without money or food or medicines... I told him I felt like that till yesterday. But not anymore...guilt, sadness will lower our immunity! जान है तो जहान है! You may be reading news about crores of rupees donated and perhaps feeling inadequate or overwhelmed... Each of us must do what we can in whatever way we can. Can you support one family through this time? Can you support one person? We also must use this time to think about modern life, and it's excesses ! Do we really need to consume as much as we do? Do we need so many clothes, appliances, friends, things? Right now life is simple. Clean, cook, eat, read, repeat. I am going to use my time positively, in helping other humans out and spreading joy and love at home... Spending time with my family as much as I can virtually and my pets. And PRAYING! I AM PRAYING FOR ALL OF YOU TOO . . . #SundayMood #JugniChadha #QuarantineLife #CatMom #catsofinstagram
Richa urged everyone to stay in harmony with nature.
"Right now, the whole world has paused because of a micro-organism. Nature doesn't need us, we need nature. We are a part of it," she concluded.
