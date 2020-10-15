Richa Chadha on winning defamation case against Payal Ghosh: Didn’t start it, but have certainly finished it

While the case against two others, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel is still underway, Richa Chadha is ecstatic with the win and says that a price tag cannot be put on her reputation.

Richa Chadha recently emerged victorious in a defamation case which she was fighting against Payal Ghosh who had dragged her name while addressing the sexual misconduct allegations against Anurag Kashyap. This week, Payal tendered an unconditional apology to Richa and even agreed to remove defamatory social media posts. While the case against two others, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel is still underway, Richa is ecstatic with the win and says that a price tag cannot be put on her reputation.

Opening up on the case and Payal Ghosh's back and forth statements on apology, Richa told Mumbai Mirror, "The court has constantly recorded what is right and I’d not hold Twitter over the court. It is not just an apology; it is the consent terms as an undertaking, which is sacrosanct. My fans may want more, but this was not about money, only about my respect." Richa had sued Payal and demanded a compensation of Rs 1.1 crore.

Asked why she did not push for the compensation, Richa added, "Out of respect for the court and the proceedings on October 7, I decided not to press for monetary compensation. It was not about money anyway. You can’t put a price on my reputation. I had sued for Rs 1.1 crore, which is very close to the bare minimum in a defamatory case in the Bombay High Court. I didn’t start it, but I have certainly finished it."

Court order > face saving tweets. it’s all good. Thank you https://t.co/c4NwXjPeBX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Tjhe 'Fukrey' actress added that one needs to be responsible while "reporting abuse making statements". She also said how she is interested to see what the outcome of the lawsuit filed by 34 producers and associations of the industry will be.

