Richa Chadha wishes her busy 'soulmate' Ali Fazal on his 34th birthday: Phone uthao shot ke baad

While actor Gulshan Devaiah's wish for birthday boy Ali Fazal definitely cracked us up, Richa Chadha's wish for her beau made us go awww.
Mumbai
Ali Fazal celebrates his 34th birthday and the Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur has been flooded with wishes from fans and friends. While Vijay Varma called the 'Fukrey' actor a 'star' and wished him a happy birthday, Nimrat Kaur penned a sweet note for Ali. His friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah, however, had a hilarious wish as he shared a picture of Ali's co-star Gal Gadot and wrote, "She’s too shy, so she asked me to pass this message to you. Happy birthday Mr @alifazal9 you are such a Guddu boy Yours truly sincerely  Gal Guddu oats for breakfast daily xoxo." 

While the wish definitely cracked us up, Richa Chadha's wish for her beau made us go awww. The actress took to Twitter to share Ali Fazal's latest magazine cover. On the cover, the actor looks fierce as his characters Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur 2 while looking straight in to the camera. She also addressed Ali as her 'soulmate' and left him a subtle reminder. 

Richa's birthday wish for Ali read, "As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9!" with kiss and blush emojis. 

Check out Richa Chadha's birthday wish for Ali Fazal below:

Obviously Ali Fazal's fans chimed in to wish him. One fan confessed her love for the actor and commented on Richa's tweet saying, "Happy Birthday to your Guddu. Kinda love him." To this, the actress replied, "Me too. Blush." 

Here's wishing Ali Fazal a very Happy Birthday!   

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: 5 times the Mirzapur actor captured our attention with his impressive acts & quirks

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Awwwwwwww. Pure love

