Richa Chadha wishes to work in THIS movie with Ali Fazal, reveals film she wants to do with Kareena Kapoor

Richa Chadha is an actress who slowly but surely got the recognition she deserved as a skilled actress. With films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Fukrey, Sarbjit, and Section 375, she carved a niche for herself. After her wedding to acclaimed Indian actor Ali Fazal, fans wanted to see them together in a film. Well, Chadha has finally revealed which film she would want to do with her husband.

Richa Chadha says she would like to work in Jab We Met with Ali Fazal

The actress was in an interview with ABP Live wherein she spoke about her journey in the industry and expressed her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic movie. During a fun session, Richa Chadha also expressed her desire to work on the iconic movie Jab We Met with her husband Ali Fazal.

When she interacted with the media on the show, a person showed her placards that had the names of film stars and characters. She was asked to name a movie she would like to do with them. First up was Varun Sharma with whom she wanted to do a news show titled 'Zaika India Ka’. Next up was Kareena Kapoor Khan. With her, Richa wants to do a classic English film called ‘Thelma & Louise’.

Further on, the Fukrey 3 actress said she would want to do Kick 2 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Finally, Ali Fazal’s name popped in. The actress took a while to say ‘Jab We Met’. On hearing this, the audience went ‘awww’ and lauded her choice. Finally, she said that with her bold character Bholi Punjaban, she would do a film that could be named ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’.

Richa Chadha’s work front

After enjoying the success of her comedy film Fukrey 3 with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, she is busy filming for her upcoming movie Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Ali Fazal’s work front

As for Ali, he started the year with a Hollywood film Kandahar and received widespread admiration for his performance in the spy thriller film Khufiya released on October 5 on Netflix.

