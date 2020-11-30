Richa Chadha's biopic film on south siren Shakeela set to hit theatres on Christmas 2020

Based on the life of South siren Shakeela, who was an adult film star and rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s, this film will see Richa Chadha in the lead role.

As business in theatres slowly and steadily jumps back to normal, filmmakers and producers are keen on returning to the big screen. The first film that will soon be releasing in theatres is Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani. And with festivals coming up, director Indrajit Lankesh seems to have set the release date for Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela. Based on the life of South siren Shakeela, who was an adult film star and rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s, this film will see Richa Chadha in the lead role.

Speaking about Shakeela's popularity, Lankesh told Mid-Day, "The Malayalam film circuit was dominated by male actors when Shakeela entered the scene. She rose in popularity as her films would run for 100 days in every centre in south India. The superstars started feeling threatened. Eventually, due to backlash, her films were censored and she had to return her advances to many producers; she had to go back to her one-room apartment. Through the film, we'll show what a woman goes through in a male-dominated industry."

The makers also shared a brand new poster of Shakeela in which Richa can be seen donning a red saree, purple glasses and posing with a gun in her hand. In the poster, we also get to see the kind of criticism Shakeela was burdened with. From her appearances to skin colour, Shakeela was exposed to whole lot of snide comments.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and while it was slated to release in the summer of last year, it will now be releasing on 25 December, 2020.

