  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Richa Chadha's biopic film on south siren Shakeela set to hit theatres on Christmas 2020

Based on the life of South siren Shakeela, who was an adult film star and rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s, this film will see Richa Chadha in the lead role.
22158 reads Mumbai
Richa Chadha's biopic film on south siren Shakeela set to hit theatres on Christmas 2020Richa Chadha's biopic film on south siren Shakeela set to hit theatres on Christmas 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As business in theatres slowly and steadily jumps back to normal, filmmakers and producers are keen on returning to the big screen. The first film that will soon be releasing in theatres is Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani. And with festivals coming up, director Indrajit Lankesh seems to have set the release date for Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela. Based on the life of South siren Shakeela, who was an adult film star and rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s, this film will see Richa Chadha in the lead role. 

Speaking about Shakeela's popularity, Lankesh told Mid-Day, "The Malayalam film circuit was dominated by male actors when Shakeela entered the scene. She rose in popularity as her films would run for 100 days in every centre in south India. The superstars started feeling threatened. Eventually, due to backlash, her films were censored and she had to return her advances to many producers; she had to go back to her one-room apartment. Through the film, we'll show what a woman goes through in a male-dominated industry."

The makers also shared a brand new poster of Shakeela in which Richa can be seen donning a red saree, purple glasses and  posing with a gun in her hand. In the poster, we also get to see the kind of criticism Shakeela was burdened with. From her appearances to skin colour, Shakeela was exposed to whole lot of snide comments. 

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and while it was slated to release in the summer of last year, it will now be releasing on 25 December, 2020.  

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha bestowed with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award, says every achievement feels 'well earned'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mid-Day

You may like these
Shakeela biopic new poster: Richa Chadha as Shakeela immersed in a glass of alcohol is quite quirky
Richa Chadha on moving in with beau Ali Fazal ahead of wedding: Luckily our aesthetics match for the most part
Richa Chadha bestowed with Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award, says every achievement feels 'well earned'
Ali Fazal channels inner poet as he & Richa Chadha visit Egyptian Pyramids: Mohabbat mein hum laachaar hain
Richa Chadha looks chic as she enjoys an evening with her partner Ali Fazal; See PHOTO
Richa Chadha dazzles in a gorgeous avatar in a monochrome photo and leaves fans swooning; Take a look