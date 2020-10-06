Richa Chadha's defamation case against Payal Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and others deferred by Bombay HC

As per reports, Richa Chadha has also sought a monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 crore from Ghosh for making derogatory statements against her in a TV interview.

Richa Chadha makes her voice heard, loud and clear. The actress recently dragged Payal Ghosh to court as well as Kamaal R Khan and a regional news channel for defamation. The case has been filed by Richa's lawyer in Bombay High court and a hearing was set to take place on Tuesday regarding the same. However, the Bombay HC deferred the hearing of a defamation suit filed by Richa Chadha.

ANI confirmed the development and tweeted, "Bombay High Court defers the Rs 1.1 crores defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against actor Payal Ghosh and others, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh, till 7th October as respondents were not served notices."

As per reports, Richa has also sought a monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 crore from Ghosh for making derogatory statements against her in a TV interview. Kamaal R Khan had shared the same on his social media.

Bombay High Court defers the Rs 1.1 crores defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against actor Payal Ghosh and others, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh, till 7th October as respondents were not served notices. pic.twitter.com/4csiutmxA0 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Ghosh's interview revolves around the sexual misconduct case she has filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress has gone on record and stated that the filmmaker forced himself on her back in 2013. While levelling allegations against Kashyap, Ghosh also dragged Richa, and Mahie Gill's names.

Reacting to Richa'a defamation suit, KRK tweeted on Tuesday, "We just came to know from media reports that @RichaChadha filed a defamation case against #KRK and other portals for publishing news of @iampayalghosh! We officially want to inform #Richa that we carried forward that news from other news channels and portals and it’s our right." He also went on to call the actress 'maha flop'. Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh is currently in Delhi and has met the National Commission for Women.

We just came to know from media reports that @RichaChadha filed a defamation case against #KRK and other portals for publishing news of @iampayalghosh! We officially want to inform #Richa that we carried forward that news from other news channels and portals and it’s our right. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) October 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh meets National Commission for Women Chief in Delhi over Me Too case against Anurag Kashyap

Share your comment ×