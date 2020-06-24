Riddhima Kapoor calls Neetu Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor as her ‘always & forever’; Shares beautiful pic with them

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is winning hearts as she posted a beautiful selfie with mommy Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and we can’t get enough of this perfect click.

’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an avid social media user and she never fails to create a buzz with her posts on Instagram. The lady often treats her fans with beautiful pictures of her family including glimpses of some pleasing throwback moments and leaves them wanting for more. Recently, Riddhima once again grabbed the eyeballs after she shared a stunning picture of herself with her mommy and brother Ranbir Kapoor and it was all about family love.

In the picture, which happened to be a selfie, Riddhima looked stunning in her white t-shirt and greying black shrug while her blonde hair added to her flawless beauty. On the other hand, Neetu was seen wearing a red shirt with faun coloured pants, while the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looked dapper in his denim shirt and a messy hairdo. Showering love on the essentials of her life, Riddhima captioned the image as, “Always & forever”. Although she didn’t mention if it was a throwback picture but it did count for a perfect family picture. Of course, ’s presence is certainly missed in this family portrait.

Recently, the lady even shared beautiful videos of mommy Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday which was celebrated during a family holiday. Meanwhile, Riddhima has been enjoying her family time during the COVID 19 outbreak. In fact, she also got a haircut from her mommy Neetu during the lockdown and Riddhima leaves no chance to flaunt her new hairdo.

