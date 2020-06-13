  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor dials up nostalgia as she shares a ‘classic’ frame ft father Rishi Kapoor & family

Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a rare, unseen and ‘classic’ photo of late father Rishi Kapoor with his brothers.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently in Mumbai with mom Neetu Kapoor and every day, Riddhima digs deep in her archive to share unseen and rare photos of late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. And today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared yet another classic photo from her archives which featured Rishi Kapoor, with his brother’s and late mother Krishna Raj. Well, it is indeed a classic photo that takes us down memory lane and reminds us of our and everyone’s favourite Rshi Sir.

A few days back, Riddhima Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her weekend as she shared photos of the family get-together as brother Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt came to meet Neetu Kapoor at her residence. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared pictures which had Riddhima, Alia and Shaheen posing for selfies and Riddhima captioned the collage of all their pictures, “My comfort zone #familia.” Also, Riddhima posted two separate pictures -- one with mother Neetu and one with Alia and Shaheen on Instagram and captioned them with a heart emoji.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Riddhima Kapoor couldn’t attend her fathers last rites as she was in Delhi and was denied permission to fly to Mumbai and therefore, she traveled by road with her daughter to be with her mother. During Rishi Kapoor’s last rites, which were only attended by few family members and friends, Alia was captured video calling Riddhima, so that the latter could witness her father’s last rites

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here:

