Riddhima Kapoor drops a sweet throwback pic with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu; Says ‘We are Family’
Senior star Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, and it has been extremely shocking for the entire Bollywood. Since his demise, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos with her dad Rishi Kapoor on social media as a tribute to him. A day back, after sharing a cute photo of the late actor with her daughter Samara, Riddhima dropped another endearing photo with him, Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor. But, more than the photo, it was her caption that was too sweet.
Riddhima shared a throwback photo that featured her, daughter Samara, late Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, we could see Riddhima posing next to her dad Rishi Kapoor and brother Ranbir while daughter Samara stood in the front with Neetu Kapoor. The adorable family photo left fans missing the late senior star who passed away last month at a hospital in Mumbai. However, more than the photo, Riddhima’s caption tugged at the hearts of the people.
Riddhima wrote, “We Are Family.” Seeing the photo of the entire family left everyone of the late star’s fans in tears. Just this week, Rishi Kapoor’s 13th day prayer meet was held at Neetu Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor came with Alia Bhatt to pay his last respects to dad Rishi Kapoor. Apart from it, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli were also a part of the prayer meet. The senior star was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and he left for treatment in New York after it. He returned in 2019. However, his health deteriorated a day before his demise and he was rushed to the hospital. He breathed his last on April 30, 2020.
Check out Riddhima’s throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor:
