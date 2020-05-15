  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Riddhima Kapoor drops a sweet throwback pic with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu; Says ‘We are Family’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos of her late father, Rishi Kapoor. Recently, she dropped an endearing throwback photo with later dad Rishi Kapoor, brother, Ranbir Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor. Check it out.
107080 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 03:18 pm
Riddhima Kapoor drops a sweet throwback pic with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu; Says ‘We are Family’Riddhima Kapoor drops a sweet throwback pic with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu; Says ‘We are Family’
  • 21
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Senior star Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, and it has been extremely shocking for the entire Bollywood. Since his demise, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback photos with her dad Rishi Kapoor on social media as a tribute to him. A day back, after sharing a cute photo of the late actor with her daughter Samara, Riddhima dropped another endearing photo with him, Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor. But, more than the photo, it was her caption that was too sweet.

Riddhima shared a throwback photo that featured her, daughter Samara, late Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, we could see Riddhima posing next to her dad Rishi Kapoor and brother Ranbir while daughter Samara stood in the front with Neetu Kapoor. The adorable family photo left fans missing the late senior star who passed away last month at a hospital in Mumbai. However, more than the photo, Riddhima’s caption tugged at the hearts of the people. 

Also Read|Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revisits an old photo of her late father Rishi Kapoor celebrating Samara’s birthday

Riddhima wrote, “We Are Family.” Seeing the photo of the entire family left everyone of the late star’s fans in tears. Just this week, Rishi Kapoor’s 13th day prayer meet was held at Neetu Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor came with Alia Bhatt to pay his last respects to dad Rishi Kapoor. Apart from it, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli were also a part of the prayer meet. The senior star was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and he left for treatment in New York after it. He returned in 2019. However, his health deteriorated a day before his demise and he was rushed to the hospital. He breathed his last on April 30, 2020. 

Check out Riddhima’s throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 2 hours ago

ridhima is kickass. alia calls rishi kapoor uncle and ridhima comes right in putting a end to kjo aunty and brahmastra PR . plz stop the publicity . nobody cares now

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Look how Alia was showing off on Instagram ,, best boys rofl!!! She is so desperate . Ugly snake

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Riddhima didn't even post a pic of Alia from her dads therva.. She is making it more evident Alia isn't a part of family.. Way to go.. Someone is honest n making it more clear about things.. Keep it up.. U will earn more love n respect..

Anonymous 5 hours ago

rofl.... riddhima kapoor sahni is as blunt as it can get. she knws the norms. before marriage alia cant be family. calling rishiji uncle and best boys is not respectable at all. hes a senior member of the industry. shows ridhima is not ok with this PR nonsense and now when there father is nomore. well done ridhima

Anonymous 5 hours ago

good riddhima. may you and your family have the strength in this tough time.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

kjo will be giving a big firing to RK. ayan will be really angry

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Even her husband is not in the pic. So excluding alia doesn't mean alia is not a family.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

ridhima is married to bharat and theres no need to put pic its understood. Alia not yet married to RK so not including her in the pic says a lot and alia called herself one in the family lol

Anonymous 5 hours ago

I like Riddhima. She seems smart. She knows rk and Alia are a fake Couple

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Hahaha Riddhima is the only smart one. She knows Alia is a snake

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Proud of Kapoor is the most respected family of India. I respect them as they have family values. . Satinder kaur

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Why to CRITICIZE ridhima.She is right.At present Alia is not the part of Kapoor family. When she will b then she will b daughter law of kapoors. satinder kaur

Anonymous 6 hours ago

they all are appreciating riddhima dude. read properly. it was next level despo when alia put up a pic calling herself a part of Rishijis family

Anonymous 6 hours ago

what a chop from riddhima. nice one lol

Anonymous 6 hours ago

its really sad the family cant spend alone time in such a sad period. Kjo and ayan making sure alia is every outing.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

riddhima ne kjo aunty aur ayan ka sara plan chaupat kardiya

Anonymous 6 hours ago

ridhima is irritated of jerry. the family cant even mourn in private. kjo ayan and RK shoving alia in every family meeting.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

ridhima is the only one with some self respect in the family looks like. shes always stayed away from this alia PR drama. never puts up pics with alia or comments on alias publicity hungry posts. this can be a post to say this is the only family as PR alia herself said she is one with rishi kapoor family and called him uncle lol....good one riddhima

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Kjo and Bhatt family will go mad. Why isn't Alia in the picture?

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Where is Alia

Anonymous 11 hours ago

poor Alia :(

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement