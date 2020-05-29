  1. Home
Riddhima Kapoor gets perfect haircut from Neetu Kapoor & it resembles Alia Bhatt’s look given by Ranbir Kapoor

As Riddhima Kapoor is spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor, the latter gives her a perfect quarantine haircut and it is beautiful.
It’s been almost a month since Bollywood lost one of its legendary actors – Rishi Kapoor – to the cruel hands of destiny. Our heart goes out to Rishi’s family – Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor as it has been quite a difficult time for them. In fact, Riddhima has been sharing several fond memories of the veteran actor and doesn’t leave a chance to express how much she misses her father. But looks like life is finally coming on track for the Kapoors and they are gradually moving on with their lives.

Riddhima, who has been spending time with her mother Neetu these days are making the most of their moments together and are doing fun stuff together. In fact, the lady recently revealed how her mommy turned a hairstylist for her during the quarantine and gave her a perfect haircut. Riddhima even shared the pics of her new look as she called Neetu a supermom. But what caught our attention was that Riddhima’s haircut resembled Alia Bhatt’s new look. To recall, Alia had recently shared a picture of herself flaunting her new haircut and had dropped hints that she got her new look by her multitalented loved one, i.e, Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, both Riddhima and Alia had similar hair cuts to their shoulder length hair.

Take a look at Riddhima’s new look:

To note, Alia Bhatt has been spending the lockdown with beau Ranbir. In fact, she has also been standing strong with the Kapoors after the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The rumoured lovebirds will soon be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra.

